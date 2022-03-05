Sounders suffer through miserable weather, delay to get a loss to Real Salt Lake

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Snow and lightning tried to put a match overflowing with fervor on ice.

Instead, the Sounders’ game against Real Salt Lake was merely delayed two hours while freezing rain formed a sheet of ice pellets on the Rio Tinto Stadium field. The inclement weather momentarily bottled up the Sounders FC emotions of wanting payback for RSL upsetting them in the opening round of the MLS playoffs last season. The home side was in their feelings about midfielder Albert Rusnak, their captain and designated player, leaving in as a free agent and signing with Seattle in January.

With a switch to an orange ball as play resumed in snowfall, SANDY, Utah – The Sounders suffered a 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The Rave Green haven’t won at RSL’s stadium since 2011. The Claret and Cobalt, however, are an MLS-best 124-35-55 at home since 2009.

The match opened in 46-degree temperature. An initial 30-minute weather delay began in the 43rd minute as lightning was spotted in the area.

Due to the extended delay, MLS approved the game restarting for the final 2 minutes of the first half with a 5-minute halftime and normal 45-minute second half.

Bobby Wood scored in the 46th minute and Zac MacMath made five saves for RSL.

Seattle’s Stefan Frei had four saves.

The Claret and Cobalt didn’t cool off with the brief intermission. Forward Bobby Wood took advantage of a Sounders defensive lineup change to slot in a goal in the 46th minute.

Seattle teen Reed Baker-Whiting had a solid strike in the 78th minute while veteran Fredy Montero had a whack from distance in the 81st, but RSL keeper Zac MacMath was able to save both. He finished with four saves overall.

RSL fans got their boos in every time Rusnak touched the ball, the former star subbing off in the 66th minute.

The club honored Rusnak before the match with a thank-you on the stadium’s jumbotron. Rusnak was uncertain how his former team would receive him given the way he said he was treated in the final year of his contract.

RSL, which went nearly two years without an ownership group, didn’t make a formal offer to retain despite, according to Rusnak, stating they wanted to continue to build around him and midfielder Damir Kreilach.

“At some point, I started not to listen to their excuses anymore because there’s only so much that I can take in,” Rusnak said. “If you’re not trying to come up with a solution then I guess you’re not really interested … none of them really had the balls to say this is the situation.”

The Slovakian international signed with the Sounders as a free agent in January, becoming Seattle’s third designated player. Rusnak finished his five-year tenure in Salt Lake starting 135 of his 140 matches with 41 goals (fifth-most all-time), and 39 assists (fourth-most all-time).

Rusnak, 27, also captained the team last season. Kreilach replaced him in that role.

Kreilach was replaced by midfielder Maikel Chang in the starting lineup due to an undisclosed injury. It was the only change from RSL’s draw in Houston to open the season.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer featured a heavily rotated starting lineup. The six changes included an MLS debut for defender Jackson Ragen, a Seattle native who played for the second-division Tacoma Defiance last season, and the first MLS start for winger Leo Chu.

Seattle is balancing CONCACAF Champions League play with the opening of the MLS regular season. The Rave Green advanced to the quarterfinals and will host Liga MX side Club Leon on Tuesday. Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring), forward Will Bruin (calf) and midfielder Nico Lodeiro didn’t travel in hopes they’ll be available for selection against Leon.

Schmetzer’s halftime changes – putting defenders Nouhou, Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Cristian Roldan on for Alex Roldan, AB Cissoko and Joao Paulo – caused enough of a disruption for RSL to find a score.

Center back Xavier Arreaga deflected an initial shot and slipped. Yeimar couldn’t get in position to defend the rebound, the ball nestling into the net.

RSL had the better looks at scoring in the opening stretch of play. Chang started early in testing the Sounders defense with attempts in the 1st and 6th minute.

Baker-Whiting had the best chance for the Sounders, although the shot in the 20th minute lacked force and was easy for MacMath to save.