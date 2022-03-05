State B roundup: Colfax boys secure fourth-place tropy

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s consolation games from the State B tournament at Spokane Arena.

Boys 2B

(1) Kalama 63, (5) Morton-White Pass 48: Jackson Esary scored 29 points to lead the Chinooks (22-2) to third place at the State 2B tournament Saturday at the Arena.

Jace Peters scored 18 points for the Timberwolves (19-9).

(3) Colfax 80, (10) Columbia (Burbank) 45: The Bulldogs (20-6) raced to a 14-point lead after one quarter against the Coyotes ( 24-3) and took fourth place .

John Lustig and Damian Demler scored 34 and 31 points, respectively, for Colfax.

Girls 2B

(4) Okanogan 56, (7) Liberty 52: The Bulldogs (24-3) rallied from a 10-point deficit after one quarter to beat the Lancers (20-4) for fourth place .

Okanogan used balanced scoring, led by Aleena Lafferty’s 14 points. Teagan Colvin scored 28 points for the Lancers.

(1) La Conner 67, (5) Raymond: The top-seeded Braves (23-2) used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Seagulls (20-4) and place fourth .

La Conner’s Sarah Cook scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds. She was aided by teammates Ellie Marble and Rachel Cram, who also posted double-doubles. Marble had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Cram had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Boys 1B

(7) Lummi Nation 53, (6) Moses Lake Christian/Covenant 45: The Blackhawks (18-3) outscored the Lions 20-11 in the third quarter to break a halftime tie and take home fourth place .

Tyran Lane scored 22 points for Lummi Nation. Pierre Boorman led the Lions (23-4) with 22 points.

Girls 1B

(5) Garfield-Palouse 28, (2) Colton 22: The Vikings (19-6) overcame a scoreless third quarter to beat the Wildcats (13-4) and finish third .

Kenzi Pedersen scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Vikings.

Maggie Meyer led Colton with seven points.

(8) Pomeroy 57, (6) Mossyrock 48 (OT): The Pirates (17-6) outscored the Vikings (12-7) 11-2 in overtime to secure a fourth-place trophy .

Keely Maves led Pomeroy with 28 points.

Note: Saturday’s State 1B boys third/fifth-place game between Northwest Yeshiva and Sunnyside Christian and State 1B girls championship game between Neah Bay and Mount Vernon Christian finished after The Spokesman-Review’s deadline. Visit www.spokesman.com/high-school-sports for coverage.