100 years ago in Spokane: A meeting for bootleggers convened in a South Hill home, and police said they were powerless to stop it

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The Associated Retail Bootleggers of Spokane held their first meeting in a South Hill home.

That sounds like a joke, but this was indeed a convention of bootleggers. Neighbors were alarmed enough to call police after they saw so many “high-priced and high-powered cars” parked in the neighborhood.

There were 42 bootleggers present, but police could do nothing about it. They said there were no laws against holding a peaceful meeting. No booze was present.

The bootleggers apparently agreed to raise the prices of Scotch from $8 per quart to $10 per quart. They also elected officers.

From the high school dance beat: Spokane police raided a high-school-age dance sponsored not by the schools, but by the “Jazzbo Ten,” a group of 10 Lewis & Clark High School girls.

About 200 students were present at the Knights of Pythias Hall. Police moved in after receiving complaints that booze was being consumed. Two boys were detained after police saw them trying to pour out bottles of moonshine in the basement.

There were also reports about altercations that occurred when some North Central High School boys showed up. They were ousted by LC boys.

Spokane’s high school principals had warned earlier that they would not condone any dances except official school dances patrolled by chaperones. Lewis & Clark principal Henry M. Hart said he approved of the actions taken by police.

The police officer in charge of the operation did not blame the Jazzbo Ten girls for the problems. He said the problems were caused by a small number of boys.

“The girls had not planned or conceived such a fiasco,” the officer said.