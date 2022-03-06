Body recovered in Spokane River on Sunday morning

A team of Spokane and Spokane Valley firefighters in powerboats and kayaks pulled a body from the Spokane River on Sunday morning.

The body was reported by pedestrians on the Sandifur Bridge in People’s Park around 9:30 a.m., according to a news release. A recreational kayaker reported seeing the adult body floating facedown downstream.

The body was later recovered on the west bank of the Spokane River, within 100 yards of where the kayaker reported seeing it.

The Spokane Police Department assisted in removing the body from the water. The body was sent to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, according to the release.