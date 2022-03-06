The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Family

Family Calendar for March 7-14 – ‘The Neverending Story,’ After-School STEM Event and story times

UPDATED: Sun., March 6, 2022

Director Wolfgang Petersen's "The Neverending Story" (1984).
By Emily Connery emilyc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Waste to Energy: An After-School STEM Event – Make a mason bee house with recycled materials. Open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

“The Neverending Story” – A troubled boy dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen. 1984. Rated PG. 102 minutes. Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Nailed It! St. Patrick’s Day Edition – Decorate a St. Patrick’s Day-themed cake in a virtual competition with other individuals and groups. Challenge is given at the start of the event. Visit scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar for a full list of supplies and to register. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Living and Working in Space: A Homeschool Event – A live presentation with the Goddard Space Flight Center. Open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

STARS: Music and Early Literacy – Learn how music and singing help young children develop early literacy skills such as phonological awareness and vocabulary. Two STARS credits. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Library of Things: The Digital Multimeter – Learn about the digital multimeter in this hands-on demonstration. Open to children age 13 and older. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

