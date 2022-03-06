Federal judge blocks Oregon’s first-in-nation ban on homebuyer ‘love letters’

By Rob Davis Oregonian

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Oregon’s first-in-the-nation ban on so-called real estate ‘love letters,’ personal notes from prospective homebuyers to home sellers, saying it violates the First Amendment by restricting free speech too broadly.

The conservative Pacific Legal Foundation had filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court after the Oregon Legislature last year attempted to limit housing discrimination by prohibiting buyers from sending letters to sellers to try to sweeten their offers on houses for sale.

Those letters, often written to appeal to a seller to accept a potentially less-competitive offer, were outlawed as of Jan. 1 by lawmakers seeking to ensure that sellers couldn’t make decisions based on race, national origin, marital or family status, sex, sexual orientation or other protected classes.

A Pacific Legal Foundation attorney, Daniel Ortner, called the injunction a “major victory for free speech and economic opportunity.”

The ruling “preserves the opportunity of home-buyers to speak freely to sellers and make the case why their purchase offers should win out,” Ortner said in a statement. “Love letters communicate information that helps sellers select the best offer. The state cannot ban important speech because someone might misuse it.”

Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 2550, sponsored by state Rep. Mark Meek, D-Clackamas, in June. It had unanimously passed the House of Representatives and passed the state Senate on a mostly party-line vote.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Total Real Estate Group, a Bend firm of 20 agents, said lawmakers provided no proof that such discrimination was taking place and that state and federal laws already prohibit housing discrimination.

In his March 3 preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Marco Hernández said Oregon’s goal was laudable, given its “long and abhorrent history of racial discrimination in property ownership and housing” that for decades explicitly blocked people of color from owning property. But House Bill 2550 was overly inclusive, the judge said, banning significant amounts of innocuous speech in love letters beyond references to a buyer’s personal characteristics.

Hernández said the state “could have addressed the problem of housing discrimination without infringing on protected speech to such a degree.”