RV fire near the Garland district overnight Saturday leaves 1 dead
UPDATED: Sun., March 6, 2022
A person was found dead inside an RV that burned near the Garland district overnight on Saturday, the Spokane Fire Department said.
The burning vehicle was reported to firefighters just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of West Rockwell Avenue, according to a news release. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze to the RV, and then discovered a body after extinguishing the fire.
The person inside was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.
Spokane Police detectives and the fire department is investigating the blaze.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.