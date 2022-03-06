RV fire near the Garland district overnight Saturday leaves 1 dead

A person was found dead inside an RV that burned near the Garland district overnight on Saturday, the Spokane Fire Department said.

The burning vehicle was reported to firefighters just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of West Rockwell Avenue, according to a news release. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze to the RV, and then discovered a body after extinguishing the fire.

The person inside was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

Spokane Police detectives and the fire department is investigating the blaze.