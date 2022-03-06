Teenage pedestrian killed in crash north of Colville on Saturday afternoon

A 13-year-old was struck and killed by a driver on Douglas Falls Road north of Colville on Saturday afternoon, the Steven’s County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A speeding Pontiac sedan driven by 36-year-old Chad Warren, of Colville, struck the boy just after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The 13-year-old, who was riding a skateboard, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Warren was taken into custody and faces a charge of vehicular homicide. Investigators have sought a search warrant for Warren’s blood and vehicle, and impairment is suspected in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 684-5296.