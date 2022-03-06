The Dirt: Uprise Brewing Co. opening brewery, restaurant this summer in Kendall Yards

Uprise Brewing Co. is opening a brewery and restaurant in a mixed-use building in Kendall Yards this summer.

The 6,500-square-foot, two-story building at 617 N. Ash St. will consist of a brewery with a 10-barrel system, an all-ages taproom and restaurant with seating for 175 people, a play area for children, and a large, dog-friendly patio. The building also will include five Airbnb studios.

Uprise Brewing was founded by brothers Brandon and Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt, owner of The Flying Goat, Downriver Grill and Republic Pi. The ownership group is also spearheading the mixed-use development.

“Our mission at Uprise is not only to produce the highest quality food and beer, but also to create a space where everyone feels welcome and can come together around the table to eat, drink, play, and live,” Brandon Hare said in a statement. “The word Uprise means ‘to stand up’ or ‘to come into view.’ Uprise is a verb, it is an action. We want to actively do our part to positively impact our community and city.”

Agnus Development LLC, whose principal is Sweatt, purchased the site for $480,000 in 2019, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

The city issued a building permit valued at $2 million for the project in July.

“Seeing the construction of the building coming together has been surreal. Brandon and I have been planning on opening a brewery for over seven years now,” Ryan Hare said in a statement. “We had been working for Jonathan as managers at The Flying Goat and Republic Pi, so when the opportunity presented itself to partner with him, we already knew we would make a great team.”

Uprise Brewing Co. will offer a variety of beers, with a focus on “hop-forward IPAs and crisp lagers,” according to news release. Uprise Brewing Co. named Riley Elmer as head brewer. Elmer is a former assistant brewer at Perry Street Brewing

“Having Riley come on board as our brewer makes this whole thing work. Riley’s creativity and passion really sets him apart,” Ryan Hare said.

Duplex development for veterans planned

Spokane Housing Ventures, which has merged with Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, is planning a duplex development to house homeless veterans in Hillyard.

Spokane-based ZBA Architecture filed a pre-development application with the city to build five duplexes spanning a total of 9,120 square feet south of the intersection of Lacey Street and Francis Avenue.

The development will consist of 10 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, a community garden and parking. The one-bedroom units will be 796 square feet, while the two-bedroom units will be 1,182 square feet, site plans show.

The project’s estimated cost is more than $1.5 million, according to the application, which did not specify a project contractor.

The housing arm of Spokane Housing Ventures and Catholic Charities merged in December. The combination of the two nonprofits will nearly double the number of affordable housing units overseen by Catholic Charities, The Spokesman-Review reported last month.

Douglass Legacy Park seeks OK for expansion

Spokane developer Harlan Douglass is looking to expand the Douglass Legacy Park on the West Plains.

Spokane County is currently reviewing a grading permit filed last month for the second phase of the project.

The project’s second phase calls for 10 buildings spanning a total of more than 604,200 square feet on 63 acres at 9800 W. Harlan Lane.

The 127-acre industrial park, when complete, will consist of 15 buildings spanning more than 1.2 million square feet, according to a site plan for the project.

The county’s building and planning department in February issued a “determination of non-significance” for grading, utility and roadway improvements on the site, indicating it is not expected to have an adverse impact on the environment.

Grading for the industrial park’s second phase is slated to begin in the spring, according to an environmental review for the project.

Two buildings on the north side of the industrial park are fully leased, with 75,000 square feet of space available in a third building, according to the project’s website. Each building at the park can be customized to meet needs for warehouse, manufacturing, nautical, high-tech and aerospace tenants.

Spokane-based Architectural Ventures is designing the park.