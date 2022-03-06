Woman rescued from garage fire in north Spokane on Saturday night
UPDATED: Sun., March 6, 2022
A woman pulled from a burning garage in north Spokane on Saturday night has been released from the hospital, the Spokane Fire Department reported.
The fire was reported just before midnight in the area of 1700 East Queen Avenue, according to a news release. Firefighters heard a female voice calling for help from the building, which was described as having “an additional remodeled living space.”
Firefighters forced open the door and pulled the woman out. They were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes, according to the news release.
The woman was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where she was evaluated and released.
Investigators with the Spokane police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire.
