100 years ago in Spokane: Dog team arrives for shooting of latest Nell Shipman picture

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Shooting began on the Nell Shipman feature movie “The Grub Stake,” with both the human cast members and the animal cast members in place.

A team of six malamutes from Dawson City arrived at the studios, and 20 more were expected.

The dog teams were to play an important part in the making of the movie, set in the north woods.

After shooting some scenes at the Minnehaha Park studios, the filmmakers were planning to head to a location in Ione, where they intended to shoot a few “village street scenes.” Then they were headed for the Little Pend Oreille River country.

Before departure, the cast had accepted an invitation to be guests of honor at the noon luncheon of the Spokane Advertising Club. The cast members said they planned to arrive in full makeup and costume. They were also bringing some of the animals in Shipman’s menagerie.

From the high school beat: The Lewis and Clark High School boys’ student council instituted new rules to combat noise problems.

Students would not be allowed to speak – even to whisper – during study hall. Any students who got up to walk would be required to walk on tiptoe.

Any students in violation would be held at least a half-hour after school.

Also on the date

(From Associated Press)

1965: A march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”