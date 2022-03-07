Big Sky Tournament roundup: Louise Forsyth, Beyonce Bea lead Idaho into quarterfinals over Portland State
UPDATED: Mon., March 7, 2022
From staff reports
Louise Forsyth scored 20 points and Beyonce Bea added a double-double of 16 rebounds and 12 points as sixth-seeded Idaho downed 11th-seed Portland State 75-52 in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament Monday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
The Vandals led 27-15 after the first quarter and 43-23 at the half.
Rhema Ogele had 23 for PSU (5-24).
Idaho (13-17) faces third)-seeded Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(8) Northern Colorado 64, (9) Eastern Washington 45: Allie Downing scored 14 points and Kurstyn Harden notched a double-double to help the Bears (14-15) eliminate the Eagles (9-21) in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament.
Harden had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Bears, who play top-seeded Idaho State at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Jaydia Martin paced Eastern Washington with 14 points, while Lewis and Clark High product Jacinta Buckley had 12 points and eight rebounds.
