News >  Crime/Public Safety

Car pinned under semi after multi-car crash shuts down I-90 East near Liberty Lake

UPDATED: Mon., March 7, 2022

Teresa J. Hackaby, 50, of Spokane Valley, was injured Monday when her car was pinned under a semitruck during a multi-car crash on Interstate 90 near Liberty Lake. (Courtesy of the Washington State Patrol)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A multi-car crash shut down eastbound Interstate 90 near Liberty Lake and injured a driver early Monday morning.

The crash left a Dodge Caliber trapped under a semitruck, according to the Washington State Patrol. Eastbound I-90 was closed while first responders extricated the driver, WSP said.

The crash occurred just before 6:10 a.m. when a Jeep Cherokee driven by Post Falls resident Sydney M. Hemmert, 27, crashed into a barrier and overcorrected, striking the Dodge and the semitruck, WSP said.

WSP said Hemmert will face a charge of second-degree negligent driving but also reported that no drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver of the Dodge, Spokane Valley resident Teresa J. Hackaby, 50, was injured and transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center by ambulance, according to WSP. The driver of the semitruck, Albert N. Nersisyan, 32, of Burbank California, was not injured.

All drivers were wearing their seat belts .

The left lane of the freeway reopened just before 8 a.m. only to close again less than an hour later to allow tow trucks to clear the wrecked vehicles.

Both lanes completely reopened just after 9 a.m., WSP said.

