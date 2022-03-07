Company raises funds for Ukraine

Inland Empire Spice is raising funds to support those in need in Ukraine.

The Spokane-based company is donating 20% of all in-store and online purchases through March 16 to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee to help families impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Inland Empire Spice sells a variety of spices, seasonings, rubs and confections via its retail shop at 8601 N. Division St., Suite A and online store: www.inlandempirespice.com.

The retail store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Funds set for customer input

State regulators recently approved an agreement with Avista Utilities to provide more than $300,000 in funding to support customer participation in commission proceedings.

The purpose of the funding is to enhance public participation in cases that impact customer interests, including utility rates and company investments, according to the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission.

Eligible organizations include nonprofits representing low-income, commercial and industrial customers and vulnerable populations or impacted communities as defined by the Clean Energy Transformation Act. Tribes are also eligible to apply.

