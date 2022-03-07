The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 40° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in east London

UPDATED: Mon., March 7, 2022

Associated Press

LONDON — More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze Monday on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the building was being evacuated and road closures were in place in the Whitechapel area. The cause of the fire, which was first reported at 10:53 a.m. EST, wasn’t immediately known.

Lynn Ling, a student at the London School of Economics who lives on the 20th floor, described the incident as being “very scary.’’ Ling said a friend sent her a message on social media about the fire and that she ran outside without her coat in fright.

“I did not hear an alarm. I think there was a fire alarm on the ground floor but I could not hear it clearly on the 20th,’’ she said. “I went out of my door, but I found there was smoke in the corridor so I went downstairs.’’

The building is a combination of retail, commercial and residential units. It is located between the City, the financial heart of London, and the neighborhoods of Aldgate and Spitalfields.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Nation/World