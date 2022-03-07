Gonzaga baseball ranked No. 25 in NCAA poll; complete sweep over No. 6 Oklahoma State

From staff reports

Gonzaga baseball jumped to No. 25 in the NCAA’s D1Baseball.com poll earning a ranking for the first time this season Monday after two weekend wins over then-No. 4 Oklahoma State.

The Bulldogs (9-2) have won six straight games and are also ranked No. 20 in the NCAA’s computer-based RPI poll, No. 19 in Baseball America and No. 15 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Gonzaga is just outside of the top 25 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll at No. 28 and received votes in the USA Today coaches poll with 82 points – behind Wake Forest (85) and No. 25 UCLA (110).

The Zags closed its series with OSU on Monday, winning 2-1 to complete the sweep in Stillwater, Oklahoma, after Sunday’s finale was postponed due to weather.

Trystan Vrieling (1-1) pitched five innings with 13 strikeouts and allowed one run.

The Cowboys (6-5) dropped to No. 6 in the D1Baseball.com rankings.