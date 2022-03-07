Gonzaga loses freshman Bree Salenbien to knee injury

LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga freshman wing Bree Salenbien, the top-rated recruit in program history, suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday ahead of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Salenbien, a five-star recruit from Lewanee, Michigan, injured her left knee during practice while preparing for Monday’s WCC semifinal game against San Francisco.

“It’s a bummer for sure,” coach Lisa Fortier said after the Zags beat the Dons 69-55 at the Orleans Arena. “Our team is full of deep feelers, and they care a lot about their teammates, so this has been tough.”

Salenbien played in 29 of the Zags’ 30 games this season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds. She had a career-high 14 points against Pacific on Jan. 14, earning her WCC freshman of the week honors.

Two years ago, as a junior at Lewanee Christian High School, Salenbien tore the ACL in her right knee during a playoff game.

Salenbien wore a brace during her senior year of high school, but not at GU.

The first five-star recruit in program history, Salenbien was ranked the No. 44 prospect in the country according to ESPN.

During her junior year at Lewanee Christian, she averaged 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.3 blocks and 3.0 steals.

Salenbien’s playing time slowly declined this year as she struggled with her shooting (28% from the field) and turnovers.

Salenbien played single-digit minutes in six of her last nine games at GU.