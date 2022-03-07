Gonzaga men’s basketball team raises $1,000 in 120 minutes for Spokane Quaranteam, Giving Back Packs

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team, in partnership with Rick Clark’s Spokane Quaranteam and Giving Back Packs and No-Li Brewhouse owners John and Cindy Bryant, raised $1,000 in 120 minutes at the new No-Li Bier Hall on Friday afternoon and collected enough donations to fill 200 backpacks to support the homeless in Spokane.

Gonzaga team members on-site included Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, Matthew Lang, Joe Few, Ben Gregg, Abe Eagle, Rasir Bolton, Anton Watson, Colby Brooks, Will Graves and Martynas Arlauskas one day before they departed for the 2022 West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The basketball team helped collect new socks, toiletries, backpacks and nonperishable food items in the parking lot of the new No-Li Bier Hall (in the former Dry Fly Distilling space) alongside Clark, the Bryants and their sons Jack and first-time-dad-to-be Cole, who will become a father in May.

“We’re always thrilled when Rick comes to us with a fundraising opportunity, but this one was extra-special,” said Jack Bryant, who oversees marketing for No-Li Brewhouse.

“For Rick and Rasir to rally the GU men’s basketball team on their down time, one day before they left for the WCC tourney, to give back to the community speaks volumes to the culture that coach Mark Few has built at GU.”

Clark said the last-minute fundraiser came together in about two days, and he was thrilled with the outcome. Donors received a complimentary “Pay It Forward” pint glass from No-Li. John Bryant said work is on schedule for the new No-Li Bier Hall to open in April.

Gonzaga plays San Francisco in the 2022 WCC semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner plays Saint Mary’s or San Francisco for the championship Tuesday night at the Orleans Arena.