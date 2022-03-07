Looking for a way to support Ukraine? Here are a few options

Millions of Americans feel helpless watching the war unfold in Ukraine.

They want to contribute, but they’re thousands of miles away. It can be difficult or impossible to send Ukrainians money directly.

There are ways to help by donating. A few organizations are listed below:

The Pilgrim Slavic Baptist Church in Spokane is raising money to send to pastors in Ukraine. Pastors at churches throughout the country can help displaced Ukrainians who have fled their homes, or elderly people left behind.

“They are hosting people, feeding them, providing shelters,” said Vladimir Kronin of Pilgrim Slavic Baptist Church.

A link to the site where donations can be made is on the church’s Facebook page.

Save the Children is a London-based organization helping children in embattled Eastern Ukraine since 2014. The organization works to provide Ukrainian children with psychosocial support, access to education, winter supplies, hygiene supplies and cash grants for food, rent and medicine.

Razom is a nonprofit that has funded a wide variety of projects since 2014. Its overall goal is to support democracy in Ukraine, but it’s currently focused on getting medical supplies to the country.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a nonprofit that focuses on helping soldiers with medical rehabilitation. It also assists individuals wounded in military conflict and Ukrainian soldiers with housing needs. On top of that, the organization has general goals of promoting cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine and supporting women and children.

Doctors Without Borders is an international organization that provides medical assistance in regions facing humanitarian crises. A group of French doctors and journalists formed Doctors Without Borders 50 years ago in response to a war in Nigeria. Doctors Without Borders is working to provide medical aid to Ukrainians both in Ukraine and as they flee to other countries.

Voices of Children is a Ukrainian organization that provides children affected by war with psychological and psychosocial support. It’s headquartered in Ukraine’s war-torn Donetsk region, which has been a battleground since 2014 and was held by Russia-backed separatists even before the more recent Russian invasion.

Sunflower of Peace is a Boston-based nonprofit created in 2014. The organization has a few goals, but it focuses on assisting orphans and displaced people and is working to help those affected by the Russian invasion.

UNICEF is working to provide Ukrainian children and their families with such essentials as food, water and sanitation.

The United Nations created UNICEF in the aftermath of World War II. The organization works to help disadvantaged kids around the planet.

International Medical Corps does emergency medical care and gives locals training to create sustainable medical support once a disaster has ended. The organization has been working in Eastern Ukraine since 2014 and got its start back in 1984 when its members began training Afghan civilians as advanced medics. Those medics brought supplies and their new medical training back to Afghanistan.

CARE International focuses on lifting girls and women out of poverty. The organization was founded after World War II and worked to provide Europeans with food and supplies. Care International is using donations to get food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance to Ukrainian women, girls, families and the elderly.

Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit “dedicated to raising awareness about Ukraine in the U.S. and throughout the world and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” according to its website.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, the umbrella organization that includes the American Red Cross, is working to ensure Ukrainians have access to water and medical aid.