Sunny skies, but colder temperatures expected in Spokane

From staff reports

Monday’s higher-than-average temperatures will give way to cold the next few days in the Inland Northwest.

A cold front is expected Tuesday morning that will hold the temperature in Spokane to about 41 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Brown. It will be even colder Wednesday – only 35 degrees.

That’s down from a high of 52 on Monday. The average high temperature for this time of year is 46.

Though chillier, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be partly sunny or sunny.

Still, those looking to hit the links may need to wait a bit longer at least at city of Spokane and Spokane County courses.

Spokane Parks and Recreation spokesperson Fianna Dickson said the city is hopeful courses will open soon, but dates haven’t yet been selected.

Spokane County courses aren’t open yet either, but a message to callers to MeadowWood says the course hopes to open to the public around March 15. The phone line at Liberty Lake says the course hopes to open this weekend.

Clouds are expected to return Friday along with warmer temperatures.