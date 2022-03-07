Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga hangs on to beat San Francisco in WCC Tournament semifinal 81-71

From staff reports

Gonzaga controlled a majority of the game, but fell apart late, holding on to beat San Francisco 81-71 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals to make the championship game for the 25th consecutive year.

The Bulldogs (25-3) held a 24-point lead with 8:45 remaining – their largest of the game – but did not make a field goal over the final 5:33 minutes, as the Dons (24-9) cut the game to single digits with 2:57 left.

The lead was ultimately enough for Gonzaga to hang on, but the meltdown isn’t a good sign for a remainder of the postseason.

The first 30 minutes pointed a completely different direction.

Chet Holmgren was on fire on both ends of the court, racking up 17 points with eight rebounds, six blocks and three steals. Drew Timme shook off his bad performance against Saint Mary’s with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Andrew Nembhard was ultra efficient, knocking down 8 of 12 attempts for 17 points to go along with nine assist and one turnover.

The Zags that were playing freely and with pace for a majority of the game can compete with and beat any team in country. The ones that shrunk at the end of the game, trying desperately to preserve its lead could get sent home early.

Gonzaga awaits the winner of the other semifinal between second-seeded Saint Mary’s and third-seeded Santa Clara in the WCC championship on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Commentary: Gonzaga proved a lot in its win over San Francisco, but the question remains: Can it close out tough opponents? LAS VEGAS – For those Gonzaga fans fretting over the recent loss to Saint Mary’s in the last regular-season game, maybe you can breathe easier now. At least a little bit. | Read more »

TV Take: Another comfortable Gonzaga win in Las Vegas turned quickly as San Francisco leads tenacious comeback Monday night from Las Vegas. Early March. The West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinal. A Gonzaga win, right? | Read more »

Difference makers: Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard lead Gonzaga past USF 81-71 Drew Timme | Read more »

First half

15:03 - GU 11, USF 3: After a terrible start to Gonzaga’s last game, missing his first eight shots from the field, Timme throws down a dunk in the opening 11 seconds and follows that up with a team high nine points at the U16 media timeout.

Holmgren also got involved in the dunk party.

ESPN missed the start to the Zags’ game with the SoCon Championship in overtime, but it might’ve been worth it …

DAVID JEAN-BAPTISTE!



CHATTANOOGA IS DANCING! pic.twitter.com/GqjzDIPkw6 — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) March 8, 2022

11:47 - GU 20, USF 5: Gonzaga looks like a team on a mission. Holmgren up to seven points and two blocks in the early going, as the Zags are getting anything they want, shooting 9 of 13 from the field. Nembhard has five assists.

7:43 - GU 25, USF 16: Dons chip away at the early Gonzaga lead, as the Zags are on a 2:07 minutes scoring drought at the U8 media timeout.

Timme leads with a team-high 12 points, but picked up a quick second foul. USF just 6 of 20 from the field and 3 of 12 on 3-pointers.

3:25 - GU 36, USF 20: Holmgren up to nine points, five rebounds, four blocks and two steals at the U4 media timeout.

Watson and Shabazz were called for double technical fouls after there was contact by Watson on a play away from the ball, who knocked Shabazz down and stood over him for several seconds before the two players got tangled up.

Zags shooting 60% from the floor, while the Dons are at just 27.6%.

Halftime

Gonzaga took a commanding lead into halftime over fourth-seeded San Francisco in the WCC semifinal, as Chet Holmgren is turning in another exceptional performance and Drew Timme appears to have his groove back.

Timme wasted little time getting over his poor performance against Saint Mary’s on Feb. 26, scoring the first points of the game on a dunk and collecting a team-high 12 points at the half.

Holmgren has been all over the court with 11 points, six rebounds, four block and three steals.

Andrew Nembhard has been facilitating the offense with eight points and eight assists, as Gonzaga is shooting 64.5% from the field.

Second half

15:27 - GU 55, USF 39: The Dons with a 12-8 advantage to start the second half, knocking down 3 of 5 3-point attempts.

Holmgren up to 15 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals but has three fouls and is on the bench at the U16 media timeout.

11:38 - GU 67, USF 43: Nembhard switching from facilitator to scorer and is up to 15 points in a blink of an eye to go with his nine assists.

Timme has a team-high 19 points as Holmgren remains on the bench in foul trouble.

Only the second Zag ever to block 100 shots in a single season pic.twitter.com/ni3hEIOAp0 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 8, 2022

8:28 - GU 71, USF 50: Rishwain knocked down a 3-pointer and the Dons call a timeout, as the Zags still have a commanding lead, making 7 of their last 9 attempts.

Watson having a solid outing with eight points and 10 rebounds, after struggling for most of February.

Absolutely love Gonzaga’s pace. It’s rare if they take longer than 3 seconds to cross half court. Every big man should study Timme’s footwork. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) March 8, 2022

5:06 - GU 77, USF 59: Dons cut Gonzaga’s lead on a deep mid-range jumper by Rishwain and call for a timeout.

Zags are outscoring USF 52-16 in the pain and have 10 more points off turnovers.

Drew Timme @drewtimme2 blows a kiss to the crowd after this finish @ZagMBB still up by 20 —- 77-57 with 5:20 left in game @WCChoops pic.twitter.com/lCB7qI1qtA — Valerie Brown (@valerieinvegas) March 8, 2022

Masterful game from Andrew Nembhard so far. Calm, cool and collected as usual running the show for Gonzaga. 9 AST and 0 TOV while making several high level PnR reads and smart off ball cuts. Has knocked down a couple perimeter jumpers as well. So steady. pic.twitter.com/IsL6nPHcJW — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 8, 2022

4:03 - GU 77, USF 64: Dons on a 7-0 run over the last 1:04 and have made their last four attempts from the field, as the Zags call for a timeout.

Gonzaga led by as much as 24 with 8:45 remaining in the second half, now at just 13.

2:30 - GU 79, USF 68: Dons cut the lead to nine, but the Bulldogs get a pair of free throws from Strawther and an air-balled 3-point attempt from Shabazz on the other end.

1:20 - GU 79, USF 71: San Francisco calls a timeout as the Zags hold possession, but haven’t made a field goal in the last 4:13 minutes, switching to a much more conservative approach in attempt to save its lead and kill clock.

Pregame

Gonzaga hadn’t lost to a conference opponent in just over two years, before falling to then-No. 23 Saint Mary’s on Feb. 26.

With over a week to sit and wait after the loss, the No. 1 Bulldogs (24-3) get a chance at redemption today in Las Vegas against fourth-seeded San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinal.

Gonzaga enters the game a 12-point favorite, having appeared in every WCC championship since 1997.

The Dons (24-8) almost certainly earned themselves an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 75-63 win over BYU in the quarterfinals Saturday. USF hasn’t made the big dance since 1998, where they lost to Utah in the first round.

The winner of today’s semifinal will take on the winner of second-seeded Saint Mary’s and third-seeded Santa Clara, tipping off at 8:30 on ESPN2.

In Vegas along with what feels like the entire NBA for the WCC Tournament semis. Several high level execs here to get another look at Gonzaga and projected top pick Chet Holmgren as they take on San Francisco and PG Jamaree Bouyea, who is in the midst of a huge senior season. pic.twitter.com/reE6o4gp6R — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 8, 2022

The stache is in the house 🤫@drewtimme2 pic.twitter.com/MelUdCGk3a — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 8, 2022

#Gonzaga’s Dominick Harris (dressed for the second time this season) is doing a pregame griddy with Hunter Sallis and warming up with the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/HLgKkunljY — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 8, 2022

Yauhen Massalski is out for #USF tonight against #Gonzaga. The All-WCC First Team forward hurt his knee in Saturday’s semifinal. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 8, 2022

𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝕦𝕡 𝕤𝕖𝕥.



WCC Tournament Semifinals

1️⃣ Zags vs 4️⃣ Dons

📆 Monday

⏰ 6pm

📺 ESPN

📍Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/0cAHsMxMOr — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 6, 2022

No WCC team not named Gonzaga, BYU or St. Mary’s has gotten an at-large bid in 20 years.



That will change in less than eight days.



What an incredible job Todd Golden and staff have done at San Francisco. Would be stunning if Dons aren’t dancing. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) March 6, 2022

No furniture was damaged in the recording of this week’s Zags Basketball Insiders WCC Tournament edition with @richardfox34, @SRJimm and @JPBlanchette. WATCH at https://t.co/HU1iqEuMDY or LISTEN at https://t.co/q7MfR3TMC5 or https://t.co/eUk4l10J1y pic.twitter.com/HcZisZBCka — John Blanchette (@JPBlanchette) March 7, 2022

Series history

Gonzaga beat San Francisco by 16 points twice this season, 89-73 on Feb. 24 on the road and 78-62 on Jan. 20 in the Kennel.

Aside from Saint Mary’s, who beat Gonzaga on Feb. 26, The Dons and Santa Clara have come the closest to the Bulldogs. The Zags have beaten all its other conference foes by a combined average of 30.9 points a game.

Gonzaga holds a 67-22 series lead over USF and haven’t lost to the Dons since Feb. 18, 2012 – a 23 game win steak.

The last USF win over Gonzaga in Spokane or a neutral court was at the 1998 WCC Tournament Championship, where the Dons won 80-67 at the Toso Pavilion in Santa Clara, California.

Team stats

USF Gonzaga Points 77.3 88.3 Points allowed 66.6 65.0 Field goal pct. 45.9 52.4 Rebounds 38.2 42.3 Assists 13.3 18.3 Blocks 4.7 5.9 Steals 7.6 6.8 Streak Won 2 Lost 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 17.1 47.8 77.3 Drew Timme (GU) 17.6 58.3 69.3 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Yauhen Massalski (USF) 9.4 6.0 3.4 Chet Holmgren (GU) 9.7 8.0 1.7 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 4.1 2.3 35.8 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.5 1.8 30.6

Game preview

‘Reamped’ and ‘rejuiced’ Gonzaga returns from weeklong layoff to face San Francisco in WCC semifinal LAS VEGAS – In many ways, this era of Gonzaga basketball has been defined by winning streaks. Much less has been made about the Bulldogs’ knack for avoiding losing streaks. | Read more »

Gonzaga-San Francisco key matchup: Tough-minded Khalil Shabazz leads Dons into WCC semifinal LAS VEGAS – With Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea occupying the chairs to his right, Todd Golden made an audacious claim about San Francisco’s veteran guards Saturday night in a news conference following the Dons’ 75-63 victory over BYU at the West Coast Conference Tournament. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Dave Boling: Always-adapting Mark Few isn’t college basketball’s winningest coach by accident No coach builds the best winning percentage in the history of college basketball, as Few has, by clinging to outdated methods. Holistic and relationship-based coaching worked fine for Phil Jackson and Pete Carroll, and others who recognized that coaching has become a matter of effective messaging. | Read more »

‘It’s truly brothers’: Gonzaga’s tight coaching tree branches out with four conference champions in the West The texts and phone calls fly back and forth, checking in on each other’s programs, families and kids in this season like no other for the Zag coaching tree. It’s what four college coaches and close friends do, except that’s not quite an accurate description. “It’s not just some buddies,” Dan Monson said. “It’s truly brothers.” They have collected regular-season titles at four conferences in the West when the preseason polls favored only one, Gonzaga. | Read more »

Rolos, broken chairs and Willie Nelson: Tom Hudson shares stories, memories of 20 years behind the microphone at Gonzaga Tom Hudson is celebrating his 20th season as Gonzaga’s play-by-play voice, but Zags years tend to be longer than normal years, so maybe it’s more appropriate to measure the broadcaster’s career in games called, rather than years logged. | Read more »

Gonzaga fans flock to Las Vegas to follow Zags at WCC tournaments This is home for Gonzaga sophomore Julian Strawther and something of a second home in early March annually for thousands of Zags fans. After a one-year hiatus – fans weren’t permitted at last year’s WCC men’s and women’s tournaments in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Gonzaga followers are back in full force, filling hotel rooms and restaurants. They typically occupy about 5,000 seats for GU games at Orleans Arena. | Read more »

Gonzaga maintains No. 1 ranking in AP Top 25 for fourth consecutive week At this juncture of the college basketball season, when a team’s placement within the NCAA’s NET system tends to be more important than where it sits in the Associated Press Top 25, Gonzaga is in a good spot either way. | Read more »