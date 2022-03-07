Whitman County SWAT team arrests man wanted for California homicide
UPDATED: Mon., March 7, 2022
A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday in Pullman in connection with a California homicide.
Francisco Real was arrested just after 10 a.m. by the Pullman Police Department and Whitman County Regional SWAT team.
Real had an active warrant for suspected homicide and was wanted on a $3 million bond.
The Los Angeles Police Department contacted Pullman police after it learned Real might be hiding in the Eastern Washington town. Officers verified Real’s location and then formed a SWAT response plan.
Students at nearby Franklin Elementary School sheltered in place while the SWAT team executed a search warrant on a nearby residence where Real was located.
He was arrested without incident and booked into the Whitman County Jail.
