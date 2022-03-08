Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s difference makers: Julian Strawther, Andrew Nembhard help Bulldogs early and late in 82-69 win

Andrew Nembhard

Nembhard played the role of starter and closer for Gonzaga in the third meeting with Saint Mary’s. The senior point guard scored at least 15 points for the third time in as many games against the Gaels, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-16 from the field and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line. Nembhard scored seven points inside the game’s opening five minutes and had eight more in the last five minutes, including a pair of key 3-pointers, to give the Zags a final push against Saint Mary’s. The Ontario native also had seven assists and three rebounds.

Julian Strawther

Growing up in Las Vegas, the sophomore wing played his share of high school games at the Orleans Arena. Strawther looked comfortable in the gym after struggling to make a field goal the night before against San Francisco, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-3 from the 3-point line. The Liberty High product scored 47 points in Gonzaga’s nonconference games against Central Michigan, UCLA and Duke – played in November at nearby T-Mobile Arena – and leaves his hometown having averaged 13.6 points in five Vegas games.

Key moment

Credit Gonzaga’s backcourt for finishing off the school’s 20th West Coast Conference championship. The Bulldogs were clinging to a four-point lead when Bolton knocked down a contested elbow 3-pointer to open up a 61-54 advantage with 6:29 to play. Bolton drove to the rim on the next possession, finishing an and-one layup, then earned another trip to the free throw line, where he made one of two points. Nembhard then scored eight straight Gonzaga points, making a pair of 3-pointers and a driving layup to give the Bulldogs a 73-61 lead. Bolton and Nembhard would wind up scoring 15 of the final 20 points for GU in the 13-point win.

Dave Boling: Gonzaga declares itself tournament ready with WCC championship win against Saint Mary’s LAS VEGAS — Most college basketball games are determined by matchups, hot hands and insightful game plans. Some of the really special ones force players to plumb deeper qualities and reveal their truest identity. To show who they are, and what they can become. | Read more »

Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga wins third straight WCC Tournament championship 82-69 over No. 17 Saint Mary’s The Bulldogs guards led the way as Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points with five assists and Rasir Bolton added 18 points to lift the Zags over the Gaels in the conference tournament championship. | Read more »

‘It’s nice to get recognized’: Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard named West Coast Conference Tournament MVP; fellow Zags Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren also honored Andrew Nembhard sparked Gonzaga early, then put the Bulldogs on his shoulders late. | Read more »