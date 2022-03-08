Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s difference makers: Julian Strawther, Andrew Nembhard help Bulldogs early and late in 82-69 win
UPDATED: Tue., March 8, 2022
Andrew Nembhard
Nembhard played the role of starter and closer for Gonzaga in the third meeting with Saint Mary’s. The senior point guard scored at least 15 points for the third time in as many games against the Gaels, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-16 from the field and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line. Nembhard scored seven points inside the game’s opening five minutes and had eight more in the last five minutes, including a pair of key 3-pointers, to give the Zags a final push against Saint Mary’s. The Ontario native also had seven assists and three rebounds.
Julian Strawther
Growing up in Las Vegas, the sophomore wing played his share of high school games at the Orleans Arena. Strawther looked comfortable in the gym after struggling to make a field goal the night before against San Francisco, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-3 from the 3-point line. The Liberty High product scored 47 points in Gonzaga’s nonconference games against Central Michigan, UCLA and Duke – played in November at nearby T-Mobile Arena – and leaves his hometown having averaged 13.6 points in five Vegas games.
Key moment
Credit Gonzaga’s backcourt for finishing off the school’s 20th West Coast Conference championship. The Bulldogs were clinging to a four-point lead when Bolton knocked down a contested elbow 3-pointer to open up a 61-54 advantage with 6:29 to play. Bolton drove to the rim on the next possession, finishing an and-one layup, then earned another trip to the free throw line, where he made one of two points. Nembhard then scored eight straight Gonzaga points, making a pair of 3-pointers and a driving layup to give the Bulldogs a 73-61 lead. Bolton and Nembhard would wind up scoring 15 of the final 20 points for GU in the 13-point win.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.