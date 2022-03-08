The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Medical examiner identifies man killed in drive-by shooting last week on South Hill

UPDATED: Tue., March 8, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The man who was killed in a drive-by shooting March 2 at an apartment just south of downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ammar Johnson, 28, died from a gunshot wound of the head, the medical examiner’s office said on its website.

The office determined the manner of death as a homicide.

Police were called to an apartment building on the 1100 block of West Seventh Avenue between Jefferson and Monroe streets about 5:15 a.m. March 2 on reports of shots fired, Spokane police Sgt. Stephen Anderson said last week.

Anderson said officers discovered Johnson dead inside an apartment.

Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs said in a text message Tuesday that detectives are following leads and there are no suspects.

The shooting happened about three blocks away from where a man, Scott Jerko, was shot in the face on Jan. 19. Jerko survived that shooting and Gary L. Cottrill was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Anyone with information or video related to last week’s shooting is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 2022-20034942.

