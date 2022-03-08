One dead after shooting at pedestrian bridge near Maple Street Bridge

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man late Monday just south of the Maple Street Bridge , the Spokane Police Department said.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a shooting at a pedestrian bridge that crosses the southbound exit from the Maple Street Bridge to downtown near Spokane Fire Station 4, said Cpl. Nick Briggs. Officers found one man dead, Briggs said.

Early information indicates an argument preceded the shooting, but detectives have yet to identify the shooter, Briggs said.

Anyone with information on the incident who hasn’t spoken with law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 2022-20038476.