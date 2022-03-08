Spokane Valley native just misses Top 10 in Bassmaster Classic
UPDATED: Tue., March 8, 2022
Joey Nania, a Spokane native, got 13th place in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Nania was joined by Rathdrum resident Brandon Palaniuk in the classic, often called the “Super Bowl” of bass fishing. The tournament is catch and release and it features the top 55 bass anglers.
Nania caught 45 pounds and 6 ounces of bass and won $15,000.
Palniuk came in 49th, catching 22 pounds and 9 ounces and won $10,000.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.