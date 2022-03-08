Spokane Valley native just misses Top 10 in Bassmaster Classic

Joey Nania, a Spokane native, got 13th place in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

Nania was joined by Rathdrum resident Brandon Palaniuk in the classic, often called the “Super Bowl” of bass fishing. The tournament is catch and release and it features the top 55 bass anglers.

Nania caught 45 pounds and 6 ounces of bass and won $15,000.

Palniuk came in 49th, catching 22 pounds and 9 ounces and won $10,000.