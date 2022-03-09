Big Sky men’s basketball tournament: Rashad Smith’s game-tying 3 falls short as Idaho loses to Sacramento State, 57-54

From staff and wire reports

From staff and wire reports

BOISE – Idaho’s rally started just a little too late.

The Vandals nearly erased a double-digit deficit with a surge late in the second half, but Idaho came up short in a 57-54 loss to Sacramento State in the opening round of the Big Sky Conference men’s basketball tournament Wednesday in Boise.

The Hornets (11-17) led 47-34 following Cameron Wilbon’s 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game, but Idaho (9-22) scored 20 of the next 28 points to storm back.

Yusef Salih hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to pull Idaho within 55-54, but the Hornets’ Bryce Fowler made two free throws with 5 seconds remaining to provide the final margin.

Rashad Smith’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed for the Vandals.

Fowler finished with 26 points and Wilbon added 18.

Trevante Anderson paced Idaho with 11 points, and Tanner Christensen added eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Mikey Dixon and Saleh each added nine points.

Idaho outrebounded the Hornets 37-26.

The Vandals committed 13 turnovers (Sacramento State had five) and made only 1 of 6 attempts from the foul line.

Portland State 66, Idaho State 52: Khalid Thomas scored 17 points as the Vikings (13-16) beat the Bengals (7-23) in the tournament’s first round.

Ezekiel Alley scored 15 points for Portland State. Michael Carter III added 10 points. Liam Sorensen scored 14 points for the Bengals.

Portland State will meet Southern Utah in the quarterfinals.