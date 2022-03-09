Class of 2023 standout Marquis “Mookie” Cook lists Gonzaga in his final three

Marquis “Mookie” Cook, one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class, has shortened his list and Gonzaga again has made the cut.

Cook has Gonzaga, Kentucky and Oregon in his final three schools, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

Cook trimmed his list to nine in January, but Arizona, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech and UCLA didn’t make his latest cut.

Cook, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward at Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is ranked No. 4 in 247sports’ composite rankings.

Cook began his prep career at Jefferson High in Portland.

The five-star recruit has visited each of his three finalists. Cook watched Gonzaga’s Senior Night win over Santa Clara on Feb. 19.

Cook told Sports Illustrated he might make a commitment prior to his senior season.

“They like how I can play fast, that’s their game style, up and down trying to get some buckets,” Cook recently told ZagsBlog . “They think I can come in and be a versatile player.”