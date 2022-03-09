From ‘Harry Potter’ to Sondheim: Daniel Radcliffe to star in New York Theatre Workshop’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

From wire reports

From wire reports

NEW YORK – Everything’s coming up roses for Daniel Radcliffe.

The actor, who came to fame in the “Harry Potter” franchise, is returning to New York state in a Stephen Sondheim musical.

A new revival of the late, great composer and lyricist’s musical “Merrily We Roll Along” is to be staged off-Broadway late this year by the nonprofit New York Theatre Workshop.

Radcliffe has been announced to play Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charley Kringas in the musical that closed after 12 days on Broadway in 1981. Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito and future Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins starred in the show, which has become oft-produced in the decades to follow.

Sondheim – who gained acclaim and accolades writing the lyrics for “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” and the lyrics and music for “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Into the Woods” – said he was looking forward to the revival days before his death at 91 on Nov. 26, 2021.

No additional cast members have been announced for the new production that will be directed by Maria Friedman.

The musical will be staged at New York Theatre Workshop’s 199-seat main stage in the East Village.

“Merrily We Roll Along” tells the story of three friends, and how their lives and relationships change over a twenty year period.

Radcliffe has starred in several Broadway and Off-Broadway plays; in 2008, he gave a “passionate performance” as a full frontal-facing, equine obsessed stable hand in “Equus,” and led the 2011 Broadway revival of the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

The 32-year-old London native was recently tapped to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in an upcoming Roku biopic.