Gonzaga’s Drew Timme signs NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club

Drew Timme’s signature mustache gained national notoriety during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Prior to 2022 tournament, Gonzaga’s star forward has signed a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Dollar Shave Club, a company that specializes in razors and personal grooming products.

Dollar Shave Club is the “Official Razor of March Madness,” according to a news release, and will be sponsoring Timme as a “chin-fluencer” throughout the tournament.

“Whether I’m driving in the lane or choosing my next facial hair style, I’m all about being myself – have you seen my super smooth chin?,” Timme said in the release. “That’s why my smooth chin and I are working with Dollar Shave Club to help my fans (and maybe even my rivals’ fans) look good, so they can feel good about being themselves. Because feeling good is good, and we all like to feel good.”

The Venice, California-based company delivers razors and other personal grooming products to customers via mail. Dollar Shave Club uses a subscription-based model, delivering razor blades and other products on a monthly basis.

The company is giving fans a chance to win tickets to the Final Four. Between today and March 14, people can enter by sharing a photo of their “smooth chin” on Instagram or Twitter, tagging @dollarshaveclub and using #chintry in the post.

Timme and other Gonzaga players have capitalized on NCAA legislation passed last summer allowing college athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness.

The junior forward has appeared in multiple commercials for Northern Quest Casino and also has NIL deals with Boost Mobile and Walker’s Furniture of Spokane.

Timme was recently named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and a Second Team All-American by Sporting News. The Texas native is averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for top-ranked Gonzaga and had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in Tuesday’s 82-69 win over Saint Mary’s in the WCC title game.