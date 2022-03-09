Jury begins deliberations in James Cloud mass murder trial

By Phil Ferolito Yakima Herald-Republic

SPOKANE – Federal prosecutors say James Dean Cloud went on a shooting rampage in June 2019 that left five people dead in a remote area of the Yakama Reservation.

Defense attorneys say the feds have the wrong guy and that their star witness fabricated a story to keep himself out of trouble.

Those are the narratives jurors heard Tuesday in closing arguments that ended the eight-day mass murder trial.

Jurors started deliberations after lunch and a verdict hadn’t been reached by evening.

James Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud are accused of killing Dennis Overacker, 61, John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, and Thomas Hernandez, 36 at a trailer in Medicine Valley just west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.

The Clouds have been charged in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury.

They are being tried separately, with Donovan Cloud’s trial to soon follow.

Prosecutors say the evidence points to James Cloud as the killer.

Their version goes like this:

The Clouds picked up Morris Jackson and his niece, Natasha Jackson, with plans to go to Lyle, a small community south of Goldendale along the Columbia River.

They decided to stop at Cagle’s trailer, where Morris Jackson visited for a bit and bought some meth before things turned bad.

The Clouds, who were waiting in the SUV, entered with guns over their shoulders. James Cloud had a dispute with Cagle, a shot was fired and Cagle was killed.

Chaos ensued, and James Cloud then shot Starnes and Eneas, who also were at the trailer.

Then a truck pulled up carrying Overacker, Hernandez, Lindell Lafollette and Esmeralda Zaragoza. Hernandez hopped out, went inside the trailer and returned a short time later.

James Cloud shot him and Overacker. Donovan Cloud, armed with a shotgun, fired at the truck as it left the property. LaFollette was hit in the head and neck and Zaragoza in the shoulder. They both survived.

When the truck they took from the scene broke down, the Clouds took a family’s pickup while holding a gun to their child’s head. The boy managed to escape as the Clouds attempted to take him with them.

Prosecutor Richard Burson said bullet casings found at the scene near the bodies match the .22-caliber rifle James was toting. Burson also said James Cloud’s DNA was found on the half-smoked cigarettes on the pool table in a game room where Cagle’s body was found.

Prosecutors relied heavily on Morris Jackson’s testimony. Jackson said he and his niece were in shock and were only trying to get away.

Defense attorneys say James Cloud was being swept up into the violence that day.

Their version goes like this:

They say Morris Jackson wanted to stop at Cagle’s to get something that was owed to him.

There was tension between Cagle and Donovan Cloud – Cagle had mocked and made fun of him.

Tempers flared and Cagle was killed.

Donovan Cloud raced back to the vehicle he arrived in with Natasha Jackson still inside. His gun was hot and he started giving orders to the Jacksons, telling them to take things from the property.

A truck stopped at the property with people inside wanting to see Cagle.

Donvan Cloud said he wants to take them all out. James Cloud said no and tried to calm Donovan Cloud.

Hernandez went to the trailer and returned. Donovan Cloud then shot Hernandez and Overacker.

Morris Jackson fired at the truck with a shotgun as it was fleeing.