Nonprofit accepting grant applications for historic preservation projects in Spokane County

Applications are open for another round of grant funding for historic preservation projects in Spokane County through the nonprofit Spokane Preservation Advocates.

Physical, brick-and-motor projects, as well as education projects and programs, are eligible to apply for the spring round of Heritage Grant funding. Examples of possible uses include enhancements to historic buildings or spaces; local, state and national historic register nominations; historic surveys and inventories, and historic plaques and markers.

Eligible applicants may be incorporated nonprofits, citizens, citizen groups, advocacy groups, public agencies or civic/religious organizations. Priority will be given to projects that provide public benefit, while private residences are only eligible for Spokane Register nomination funding, according to a release from Spokane Preservation Advocates.

Applications are due by April 1.

“The Heritage Grant program has been pivotal for many projects,” Heritage Grant Chair Kevin Brownlee said in a statement. “Heritage is frequently the initial funding that then encourages donations from other sources.”

For more information, visit www.spokanepreservation.org.