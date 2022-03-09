People’s Pharmacy: Why do aerosol body sprays contain benzene?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., </p><p>and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. Kings Features Syndicate

Q. I was disappointed to read that so many popular aerosol antiperspirants and deodorants contain benzene. What about other aerosol products, like hairsprays, air fresheners and cleaning products? Do they also contain benzene? How much more are we breathing in unknowingly, without fair warning?

A. We started worrying about benzene in consumer products about a year ago. That was when the testing laboratory Valisure reported that many hand sanitizers were contaminated with benzene. The Food and Drug Administration eventually issued a notification that consumers were not to use certain products that contained benzene.

Since that announcement, Valisure has discovered benzene in other aerosol products, including a number of popular sunscreens, antiperspirants and body sprays. On Feb. 16, the FDA published a company announcement that Sure and Brut aerosol sprays were being recalled because of benzene. The products in question have “expiration dates on or before August 2023.”

The announcement states: “Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation orally and through the skin, and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.”

No one is certain why the benzene is showing up in aerosol products, but Valisure has proposed that petroleum products such as butane or propane used in the propellants could be a source of the contamination. That might mean that many other aerosols are also problematic. The FDA has no power to remove contaminated over-the-counter products from the marketplace. It can only request “voluntary” recalls.

Q. My doctor is concerned about my blood pressure and wants me to begin taking lisinopril. I have two questions: What blood pressure monitors are reliable, and what can you tell me about lisinopril? I would prefer a natural approach, but my doctor is adamant that I start the meds immediately.

A. We are big supporters of home blood pressure monitoring. Consumer Reports has been evaluating such devices for decades. The Omron brands generally rate very highly in their tests.

Lisinopril is the most prescribed blood pressure drug in the country. Nearly 20 million people take this ACE inhibitor daily because it is quite effective.

Side effects may include dry cough, kidney problems, headache, fatigue, sensitivity to sunlight, hand tremors and dizziness upon standing. High potassium levels can occur, especially if the drug is combined with certain other medications. Always check with the pharmacist about dangerous drug interactions.

Angioedema is an uncommon but potentially life-threatening adverse reaction. It can cause swelling of the lips, tongue, mouth and throat. When this occurs in the digestive tract, it can lead to severe abdominal pain and intestinal blockage.

To learn more about proper blood pressure measurement techniques, lisinopril and other blood pressure drugs, as well as natural approaches, you may wish to consult our eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at peoplespharmacy.com.

Angioedema can develop suddenly. One reader reported that it occurred after three years of uneventful lisinopril treatment. His tongue became so swollen that he could not breathe. Abdominal angioedema can be difficult to diagnose. Symptoms such as stomach pain, cramping, bloating, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea require careful evaluation.

