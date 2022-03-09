St. Patrick’s Day Parade back after two-year absence

From staff reports

After a two-year absence because of COVID-19, Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back.

The parade will be at noon Saturday in downtown Spokane. It starts on Washington Street north of the river, traveling south to Main Avenue, east to Stevens Street, north to Spokane Falls Boulevard, east to Howard Street, South to Main, east to Wall Street, north to Spokane Falls, then east to Post Street, finishing by traveling north over the river.

For parade participants, late registration opens at 9 a.m. Staging is on Washington Street, with access from Boone Avenue. Registration is free for individuals and community groups, $125 for commercial entries and vendors.

For more information, visit www.friendlysonsofstpatrick.com.

Crosby House reopening

Crosby House is reopening Monday on the Gonzaga University campus.

The childhood home of Spokane-raised entertainer Bing Crosby contains more than 200 items including gold records, trophies and awards. The house will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Crosby’s father, Harry, and two uncles built the home in 1911 and it remains in its original location.

Admission is free, as is parking directly behind the house, 508 E. Sharp Ave. All visitors are required to wear a mask through March 25.

Gonzaga students greet visitors on weekdays, while volunteers cover the Saturday hours. Individuals interested in volunteering should contact GU special collections librarian Stephanie Plowman at (509) 313-3847 or plowman@gonzaga.edu.

Lodging tax grant applications due

The city of Spokane’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is seeking applications for 2022 lodging tax grants.

The city has $256,396 to be divided among projects that promote eligible tourism and cultural activities. The grant money comes from the city’s share of taxes on overnight stays within the city limits.

The grant application can be found on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee page at SpokaneCity.org. Applications will be evaluated based on several criteria, including the following:

• The project’s ability to generate new hotel/motel stays.

• Community economic impact resulting from tourism.

• Potential for long-term impact (such as Gathering at the Falls or Hoopfest).

• Coordination with community organizations, hotels/motels, and other regional entities.

Lodging tax funds will not be granted for capital or construction projects.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. April 4 to Mark Carlos at mcarlos@spokanecity.org or sent to 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane WA 99201. The committee will consider applications and is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council in November.

Camp Gifford celebrates centennial

The Salvation Army’s Camp Gifford is celebrating its centennial this year.

To mark this milestone, the Salvation Army is seeking stories, quotes and photos from all campers who have attended Camp Gifford during the past 100 years. Individuals are asked to provide their names and the years they attended Camp Gifford.

Email stories, quotes and photos by April 15 to Brian Pickering at brian.pickering@usw.salvationarmy.org. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, ext. 2022.