10 under $10 for March 11-18 – Justin James, Isabel Yap, Dante Elephante and Runaway Lemonade Band

1 Justin James – 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. Singer-songwriter Justin James visits the Arbor Crest Tasting Room. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit arborcrest.com. Admission: FREE

2 Isabel Yap: “Never Have I Ever” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Author Isabel Yap visits Auntie’s Bookstore to discuss her debut short-story collection, “Never Have I Ever.” The collection features 13 “fabulist, sci-fi and horror shorts (that explore) themes ranging from monstrousness, shared trauma and systemic violence to friendship and the ambiguity of love.” Proof of vaccination and masks required. To register, visit auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

3 Bruiser – 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Bolo’s Sports Bar & Grill, 116 S. Best Road. Cover band Bruiser visits Bolo’s Sports Bar & Grill. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Bolo’s Sports Bar & Grill on Facebook. Admission: FREE

4 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

5 Lucas Brown – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter Lucas Brown visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

6 Dante Elephante – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Santa Barbara, Calif.-based artist Dante Elephante visits Lucky You Lounge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact info@luckyyoulounge.com with any further questions. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit danteelephante.bandcamp.com. Admission: $10

7 Runaway Lemonade Band – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Six-piece group Runaway Lemonade Band visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

8 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

9 “Safari” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

10 John Firshi – 7 p.m. Saturday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi takes the stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE