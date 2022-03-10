Are electric vehicles cheaper than gas-fueled cars in Washington state?

By Alyse Messmer The Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – With gas prices on the rise, switching to an electric vehicle could save you money.

Today, the average gas price in Washington state is $4.07, a 7-cent jump from yesterday’s average and about a 60-cent jump from just last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

Not only could switching to an EV save you money, but it could also cut down on harmful emissions gasoline-powered vehicles produce.

According to the Washington State Chamber of Commerce website, “transportation is Washington State’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and it emits other major pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.”

So is now the time to go electric?

A 2020 Consumer Reports Study found that using an electric vehicle also means using 60% less gasoline compared to gasoline-powered vehicles. The study states that “while electric vehicles typically have higher upfront purchase prices, they can save consumers a lot on operating expenses.”

The study compares the costs of operating an EV and a standard gasoline-powered vehicle and found that customers in Washington could relatively save 38% more money if they used an electric vehicle.

AAA also found that while owning an electric vehicle costs about $600 more annually, electric vehicles will cost you less in fuel and maintenance.

AAA found that the cost for an EV to travel the same distance as a gasoline-powered vehicle would be about 130% less, as the price of gasoline trumped the costs of the electric vehicle. As gas prices are increasing, this percentage could also climb and make EVs a significantly more affordable choice.

AAA also found that as electric vehicles do not require as much maintenance as gasoline-powered vehicles, EV owners could save about $950 a year on maintenance.

Overall, these studies found that switching to an electric vehicle could save you money by using less gas and requiring less maintenance.