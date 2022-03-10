Cartoons from the war in Ukraine

By Daryl Cagle CagleCartoons.com

My friend Vladimir Kazanevsky is Ukraine’s top editorial cartoonist. The Russian bombing has forced Vlad and his wife to flee from their home and studio in Kyiv.

I run a small business that distributes Vlad’s work to newspapers around the world. Vlad is continuing to email new cartoons to me from his cell phone, as the colorful, painterly cartoons he used to do from his studio have turned to simpler line drawings while he’s on the move as a refugee.

In a recent email, Vlad writes, “Many thanks to our foreign partners and friends from many countries. Cartoon art is a strong weapon in fighting for peace. Many thanks to the cartoonists from all over the world who help to open eyes to Putin’s terrorist regime.”

Two of cartoons that my brilliant cartoonist friend Vlad has emailed to me in recent days are printed here. For more, visit spokesman.com.

Daryl Cagle is an editorial cartoonist. See his work at Cagle.com. He also runs the CagleCartoons.com syndicate. Email him at editor@cagle.com.