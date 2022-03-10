Garrin Hertel aims to honor Spokane jazz great Mildred Bailey with tribute album

Some people slip through the cracks of history. There’s little trace of E.J. Brickell, who is essentially the father of Spokane, in town. There’s no street, school or park named after the pioneer who developed Spokane during the late 19th century.

The same can be said for Mildred Bailey, a jazz legend who a century ago paved the way for icons such as Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. There’s not even a park bench named after Bailey. However, local musician and filmmaker Garrin Hertel is attempting to pay tribute to the singer who died in 1951 at age 51. Hertel and his Zonky Jazz Band are creating an album, “Home: A Swinging Tribute to Mildred Bailey.”

“There’s a mission here,” Hertel said. “This is about letting people know about someone very significant who made a huge contribution to jazz, which was America’s first art form. We’re excited about making an album for Mildred, who was special and was well-known.”

Bailey grew up on an Indigenous farm in Tekoa. Her family moved to Spokane when she was 13. Her brothers, Al Rinker and Miles Rinker, formed a band with Bing Crosby, who admired Bailey.

When Bailey turned 17, she moved to Seattle and then Los Angeles, where she established her career. Bailey headlined Hollywood clubs in 1925 performing jazz, pop songs and vaudeville standards. Bailey blew up after landing a gig with the Paul Whiteman Orchestra in 1929.

“Paul Whiteman and his group were the biggest stars of their day, and Mildred became the biggest thing in his band,” Hertel said. Even though Bailey had a big hit with what became her signature song, “Rockin’ Chair,” and was dubbed “Mrs. Swing” (her husband, xylophonist Red Norvo, was “Mr. Swing”), the vibrant entertainer is a relative footnote in music history.

Hertel hopes the forthcoming tribute album, which will be released later this year, shines some light on Bailey. Hertel has raised $2,500 from his GoFundMe page in order to pay for the song’s arrangements. Legendary clarinetist Ken Peplowski has laid down tracks for the album.

“We’re making progress,” Hertel said. “We were slowed down by COVID. This project has been in the works for four years, but we’re getting to where we need to be.” Julia Rinker, Bailey’s niece will sing on a few tracks. “Julia was going to sing every song on the album, but she had a heart attack,” Hertel said. “She’s going to sing some songs.”

The Zonky Jazz band, Peplowski and Rinker will preview some of the songs from “Home” on June 3 at Montvale Event Center. “It’s a cool room that has a seating area and a good dance floor,” Hertel said. “We’re hoping for a nice combination of folks who want to take in the show and those who come out to dance.”

Hertel also hopes that ultimately Bailey’s memory is preserved in some fashion in her hometown. “Why not rename North Central High School, where I believe Mildred attended, Bailey High School?” Hertel said. “I went to North Central, and I always thought it was such a boring name.

“They changed the name of their mascot recently to the Wolfpack from the Indians. Why not name the school after Mildred, and you can still have that Native American connection. Listen to what she accomplished, and you’ll realize that this is someone who deserves to be remembered in Spokane.”