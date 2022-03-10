A Grip on Sports: WSU grinds its way past California and into another shot at brewing something special against UCLA

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Ever own a coffee grinder? Pretty cool appliance, even if, after a while, having to go through the process to create a carafe of the morning pick-me-up seems a little too boring for the fresh taste to matter. Storing and pouring fresh beans, dealing with a bunch of obnoxious noise, making sure you don’t spill the grounds. No wonder the process is called grinding.

• We thought about such things late in Washington State’s 66-59 win over California in the Pac-12 tournament’s first round Wednesday night.

A grind-it-out victory if there ever was one.

Our first inclination last night was compare the Cougar victory – moving them into tonight’s quarterfinal matchup with 13th-ranked UCLA – to sitting in the dentist’s chair as he or she grinds on a bad tooth. But that analogy ignores the reward at the end.

No matter how bad the process, winning a conference tournament game, as WSU did, always tastes great in the end. Hence, the coffee comparison.

And we’re not going to get into the “drinking-from-the-cup-of-victory” traditions that date back to Roman times.

Have we tortured you enough with this metaphor? Good. Because sitting through that Cougar game last night seemed like torture. Water-boarded with a bucket of missed shots from both teams.

That’s how the Bears wanted it. They aren’t very talented – their best offensive player from last season is now San Diego State’s best offensive player – and aren’t especially well coached. But they are tenacious. And willing to throw their bodies around. Winning ugly? Not really. Losing ugly is more like is as they finish the season 12-20.

The 19-13 Cougars get to keep playing at least one more day. A big reason why is one of the smaller players, Tyrell Roberts. The junior guard scored 11 second-half points. He was also the only player on either team that put the ball in the basket for a long stretch of that period.

Washington State hit a hair better than one out of each four shots after halftime. California was a bit better, especially late, but by then it was a lost cause, mainly because the Cougars were actually accurate from one spot: the free throw line.

Their 20-of-23 effort was their best ever in the tournament. And needed. That, and more, will be needed against UCLA. The Bruins are 23-6, seeded second in the tournament and defeated the Cougars by 20 less than a month ago.

If Washington State is going to drink a cup of victory Joe tonight, they’ll need to grind for 40 minutes. Again.

• The Seahawks officially announced Wednesday their parting of the ways with Bobby Wagner. They did it with a ferry-full of praise on social media, almost eulogizing the best linebacker they’ve ever had. At one point we swear we heard the term “always a Seahawk.”

Uh, no. Bobby Wagner is not retiring. He’s been released. The franchise did it to save money as it begins to rebuild. That’s the Hawks’ choice. But don’t try to sugarcoat it. A change is being made because Wagner’s presence isn’t cost-effective anymore. At least to Seattle.

The 31-year-old veteran from Utah State is coming off one of his best seasons. He will be a hot commodity on the free agent market. Maybe he won’t command $15 or $16 million but he’ll be paid well, more than likely by a contender.

That doesn’t describe Seattle at this moment. And that’s why Wagner could not be, no matter what was said, always a Seahawk.

Gonzaga: Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett knows, as much as anyone, how to defeat Mark Few’s Bulldogs. It’s just that Bennett only has enough talent to pull it off maybe once every six or seven games. That’s still pretty good. His formula worked once this season. And that made the season series somewhat typical at least in one regard. It was entertaining. Jim Meehan delves into that this morning. … The Zags’ talent pool probably won’t dry up. Power forward Mookie Cook has GU in his final three. Jim has more in this story about the 2023 recruit. … Drew Timme’s Northern Quest commercials were just the appetizer. The mustachioed center has signed an NIL deal with Dolllar Shave Club. Theo Lawson has all the details. … The NBA suspended former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis for a game after an incident with an official Monday night. … The Bulldog women don’t know where or when they will be playing yet, but they do know they’ll be in the NCAA tourney. Jim Allen explores the possibilities in this story. … The Zags are on the rise, that’s for sure. … Back to the men and Chet Holmgren’s emergence. We have another story to pass along.

WSU: Colton Clark is still in Las Vegas and he has this story on the Cougars’ win. … Theo stayed as well and examines Roberts’ key contributions. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, UCLA is well-rested and relatively healthy entering tonight’s game. … Washington won Wednesday’s nightcap, using an explosive second half to pull away from overmatched Utah. … The Huskies will face USC. The Trojans don’t care how they win as long as they do. … Oregon stayed alive as it held off rival Oregon State. The Beavers’ season ends on a 187-game losing streak. At least it seems that way. … Colorado will now try to end Oregon’s season. … The bad beat of the day? In the gambling sense it was Cal scoring a late 3-pointer to cover the spread. But in the basketball sense it would be Arizona State blowing a 14-point lead in the final 3 minutes, as Stanford outscored the Sun Devils 16-1 to earn a 71-70 last-second victory. … Next up for the Cardinal is top-seeded Arizona, who is still trying to lock-in a NCAA No. 1 seed. … In football news, can any of Washington’s youngsters from last season make a bigger impact this fall? … Oregon is finally about to begin spring practice. There are questions.

EWU: The Eagle men began the Big Sky tournament in Boise by rallying past Northern Arizona 78-75. Dan Thompson has this game story.

Idaho: The Vandal men saw their season end with a 57-54 loss to Sacramento State. … The women also fell in the quarterfinals, losing to Montana State 73-67. … Around the Big Sky, Portland State knocked out Idaho State in the first round. … Both Montana and Weber State have issues to overcome as they meet today. … On the women’s side, Northern Arizona topped Northern Colorado and will meet MSU in the finals. … In football news, former Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie has returned to Montana.

Preps: Dylan Darling was a scoring machine this season for Central Valley High. His prowess has been rewarded. He was named the 4A player of the year by the state coaching association. Dave Nichols has that and more (including Colfax’s John Lustig winning the award in the 2B ranks) in this notebook.

Chiefs: Spokane is playing its best hockey of the season and is making a late run toward the WHL playoffs. The Chiefs topped Vancouver 5-2 last night in the Arena and sits just two points out of the playoff hunt. Kevin Dudley has more in this story.

Seahawks: Just where do the Hawks go from here? … They will have the ninth overall pick in the next draft. Who should they take? … Losing Russell Wilson was inevitable.

Mariners: If there is a minor league pitching prospect you want to root for, may we suggest Brandon Williamson? … More games were canceled yesterday. Hello Tax Day.

• Bill Walton may have been my favorite college basketball player of all-time. As a commentator he’s polarizing. Some love him. Some hate him. No one is indifferent. No matter how you feel about Walton, you have to read this piece from Jon Wilner in the Mercury News. Wilner spoke to the play-by-play guys who work with him to paint a picture of Walton’s madly controversial method of basketball analysis. Until later …