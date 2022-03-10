Here’s a look at Thursday’s local COVID-19 numbers

From staff reports

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no additional deaths.

The number of COVID hospitalizations was incomplete and expected to be reported and corrected on Friday.

The Department of Health is still experiencing slowdowns in its data systems, and this could be impacting daily case counts.

The Panhandle Health District reported 352 new cases, but the majority of these are backlogged, older cases. There are still 2,550 backlogged cases at the district.

There are 44 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.