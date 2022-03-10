Cache Reset
CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

News >  Health

Here’s a look at Thursday’s local COVID-19 numbers

UPDATED: Thu., March 10, 2022

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (HOGP)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

From staff reports

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no additional deaths.

The number of COVID hospitalizations was incomplete and expected to be reported and corrected on Friday.

The Department of Health is still experiencing slowdowns in its data systems, and this could be impacting daily case counts.

The Panhandle Health District reported 352 new cases, but the majority of these are backlogged, older cases. There are still 2,550 backlogged cases at the district.

There are 44 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

