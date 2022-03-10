Local Music Spotlight: Coeur d’Alene’s Last Chance Band is experiencing growth and good times

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

Coeur d’Alene-based group Last Chance Band bring country and rock, both classic and original, to audiences across the Pacific Northwest, and they’ve been doing so for more than 10 years. Since the band’s formation, they have moved from cover-playing bar band to forceful players of their own original music.

“We just wanted to be in the bar scene,” vocalist and rhythm guitar player Chance Long said of the band’s beginning. “But when you play everyone else’s songs, you want to start doing your own.”

The band’s original songs have been successful, with their 2019 track “Dirty” (a slick piece of irresistible country rock) well past 200,000 plays on Spotify. A lot of hard work and a little bit of luck carried the track through Spotify’s listening algorithms.

Even though LCB is definitely a country band, its influences span an array of genres, from top 40 hits to rock classics that pepper their repertoire.

“We’re country,” drummer Nick Halpin said. “But, you know, we’re from the Northwest. We’ve got to have some of that grunge rock in there.”

It’s that little twist of grunge that makes their music so palatable to the ear.

“As far as what our style actually is,” guitarist Steve Harms said, “I would say it’s a rocked-up version of modern country.”

As fantastic as they sound on headphones or the car stereo, it’s onstage that these guys are at their best. From shows at local venues to festivals, Last Chance Band demonstrates that 10 years of live set experience makes them one of the best in the business.

“You start feeling the music,” Long said of performing. “Then you can just relax and do your thing. And once one of us sees the other getting into it, that gets us all going.”

If the years have given them anything, it’s that perfect type of chemistry.

“Over time, we’ve gotten really tight. We’ve gotten to know how each other works,” bassist Lance Shew said. “The four of us have a good combination of music abilities, and they complement one another.”

Factor in a vivacious live audience, and the songs just about explode

.

A typical Last Chance Band set will include a mix – from iconic popular covers to their own original works. It helps invite listeners into their midst to throw in some familiar sounds and makes them ever more receptive when they start into a new song.

LCB is headed back to Amplified Wax in Spokane Valley to start cutting tracks for a new record.

The ever-evolving genre of country, which has seen many fascinating permutations in recent years, will be their center focus again. But the sound of their new record will be a sort of return to some of the technical guitar of country’s origin and will feature more developed songwriting.

“The last few (songs) we tried to go back to a bit of a classic country feel,” Harms said. “Strip it down, make it just simpler. More acoustic guitar-driven.”

“Instead of just singing about whiskey, girls and driving around having a good time, we are starting to actually know more about life. We are all in our 30s now,” Long said. “And some of the old songs just don’t make as much sense.”

It’s been a long road, but the band was keen to thank David Long, Chance Long’s father.

“He’s been with this band through the whole thing,” Chance Long said.

As a group, they have a past to be proud of and a future to look forward to, for in the ever-evolving country scene, Last Chance Band brings classic, great performing and appealing tunes.

What more could a country fan want?

Last Chance Band is at Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way in Post Falls, at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and the Moss Lounge on the Thursday.

For more information, follow them on Instagram @LastChance_Band or visit their website thelastchanceband.com.

Julien A. Luebbers can be reached at julien.luebbers@gmail.com.