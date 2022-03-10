The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  NHL

Josh Norris scores in overtime as Senators beat Kraken 4-3

UPDATED: Thu., March 10, 2022

Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris (9) watches the puck go off the crossbar against Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario – Josh Norris scored twice in his 100th career game, including the winning power-play goal 2:34 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Thursday night.

It was the first-ever meeting between the Senators and the expansion Kraken. Ottawa visits Seattle on April 18.

Brady Tkachuk and Parker Kelly also scored for the Senators (21-31-5) in the opener of a five-game homestand. Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

Ottawa was coming off a rough 1-4-0 trip.

Jared McCann, Ryan Donato and Mason Appleton scored for the Kraken. Chris Driedger, originally drafted by Ottawa, stopped 23 shots.

The Kraken (17-37-6) have dropped the first four on a five-game trip. They play Saturday night in Montreal.

Trailing 3-0 to start the third, the Kraken roared back to tie the game. Seattle scored twice in a span of 36 seconds and completed the comeback at the 13-minute mark.

McCann beat Forsberg from a sharp angle at 9:14, and Donato tipped in Jamie Oleksiak’s point shot with 10:10 remaining in regulation.

Appleton tied the game at 13:01 on a wrist shot that slipped past Forsberg.

Norris got his 21st goal 8:32 into the first, and the Senators added two more in the second.

Tkachuk made it 2-0 when he knocked a puck down in the slot and scored off his backhand. It was his 20th of the season.

Kelly made it 3-0 at 7:40. He took advantage of a Kraken giveaway and broke in alone to beat Driedger with a wrist shot.

