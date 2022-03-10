Police investigating after man found dead at Hillyard home

The Spokane Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at his Hillyard home Wednesday afternoon.

A man called police after he went to see his friend and found him dead in the backyard, said SPD spokesperson Julie Humphreys. The caller thought the man had fallen and hit his head, she said.

Police and medical personnel responded to the home on the 4300 block of East Princeton Ave at about 4:45 p.m. and confirmed the man was dead, Humphreys said.

Major crimes detectives responded and are investigating.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will complete a death investigation to determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

