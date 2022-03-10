Stage Listings for March 11-18 – ‘Wicked,’ ‘Plaza Suite,’ ‘Juvie,’ ‘Safari,’ comedy and dance

Comedy

Andrew Bachelor – Andrew Bachelor, better known as “King Bach,” is known for his roles in “Greenland,” “Where’s the Money” and “Scary Movie 6.” Standup comedy. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

Sam Miller – Stateline comedy hosts Sam Miller, a comedian from Olympia. Miller was runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition and won the Comedy on Trial Competition in 2017. Thursday, 7-10 p.m. 4436 W. Riverbend Ave, Post Falls. $15.

Tim Meadows – Tim Meadows was a cast member on “SNL” from 1991-2000, spoofing Michael Jackson, Tiger Woods and Oprah Winfrey and adapted his “SNL” character into the 2000 film “The Ladies Man.” March 18, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Irish Ceili Dance Party – Caitlin Trusler of the Harran School of Irish Dance teaches easy dances to Irish jigs and reels played by Banna Damsha. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. East Spokane Grange, 1621 N. Park Road, Spokane Valley. $11. (509) 928-0692.

Wednesday Night Contra Dance – Women’s Club dance hosted by Spokane Folklore Society. No experience needed. Featuring Jam Band and Emily Faulkner as caller. Wednesday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Together We Dance – Dance concert with Quiero Flamenco. March 18, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $25. (509) 313-2787.

Theater

“Wicked” – Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman born with emerald-green skin, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendship until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.” Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Through March 27. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $53.50-$153.50. (509) 279-7000.

“Plaza Suite” – Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” is a comedy-driven play following the life of three couples in a suite at the Plaza Hotel. Directed by Troy Nickerson. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Through April 1. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $20 adult; $10 students. (509) 325-2507.

“Safari” – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Juvie” – Set in a juvenile detention center, “Juvie” depicts the life of kids who are scared, lonely, disturbed and locked up. Written by Jerome McDonough, directed by Emma Selle. March 18, 7 p.m. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15.