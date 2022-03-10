The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 38° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Stage

Stage Listings for March 11-18 – ‘Wicked,’ ‘Plaza Suite,’ ‘Juvie,’ ‘Safari,’ comedy and dance

Allison Bailey as Galinda in the North American Tour of “Wicked” at First Interstate Center for the Arts through March 27. (Joan Marcus)
Allison Bailey as Galinda in the North American Tour of “Wicked” at First Interstate Center for the Arts through March 27. (Joan Marcus)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Comedy

Andrew Bachelor – Andrew Bachelor, better known as “King Bach,” is known for his roles in “Greenland,” “Where’s the Money” and “Scary Movie 6.” Standup comedy. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

Sam Miller – Stateline comedy hosts Sam Miller, a comedian from Olympia. Miller was runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition and won the Comedy on Trial Competition in 2017. Thursday, 7-10 p.m. 4436 W. Riverbend Ave, Post Falls. $15.

Tim Meadows – Tim Meadows was a cast member on “SNL” from 1991-2000, spoofing Michael Jackson, Tiger Woods and Oprah Winfrey and adapted his “SNL” character into the 2000 film “The Ladies Man.” March 18, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Irish Ceili Dance Party – Caitlin Trusler of the Harran School of Irish Dance teaches easy dances to Irish jigs and reels played by Banna Damsha. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. East Spokane Grange, 1621 N. Park Road, Spokane Valley. $11. (509) 928-0692.

Wednesday Night Contra Dance – Women’s Club dance hosted by Spokane Folklore Society. No experience needed. Featuring Jam Band and Emily Faulkner as caller. Wednesday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Together We Dance – Dance concert with Quiero Flamenco. March 18, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $25. (509) 313-2787.

Theater

“Wicked” – Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman born with emerald-green skin, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendship until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.” Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Through March 27. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $53.50-$153.50. (509) 279-7000.

“Plaza Suite” – Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” is a comedy-driven play following the life of three couples in a suite at the Plaza Hotel. Directed by Troy Nickerson. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Through April 1. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $20 adult; $10 students. (509) 325-2507.

“Safari” – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Juvie” – Set in a juvenile detention center, “Juvie” depicts the life of kids who are scared, lonely, disturbed and locked up. Written by Jerome McDonough, directed by Emma Selle. March 18, 7 p.m. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Stage

Most read stories