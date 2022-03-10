Suspect shot by deputy in Liberty Lake remains in critical condition
UPDATED: Thu., March 10, 2022
The man suspected of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Liberty Lake home Monday night before being shot by a deputy remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
The suspect is expected to survive, however, said Sgt. Greg Riddell with the Washington State Patrol, the agency that’s leading the investigation. An affidavit for search warrant filed Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court identified the suspect as 56-year-old Steven A. Haley.
Liberty Lake police were called to 927 N. Malvern Circle at about 10 p.m. after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, whom she hadn’t seen or talked to in years, showed up at her house.
The man took the homeowner and her teenage son hostage, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The woman was able to escape, and eventually the suspect left the house and “engaged” with the SWAT team in the backyard, where he was shot, the sheriff’s office said.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will release the name of the deputy involved at a later date.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.