Things to do in Spokane from March 11-18 – Northwest Gold and Prospectors Show, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Suds and Science

Things to do

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call and visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Inland Northwest Motorcycle Show – The Inland Northwest Motorcycle Show features Seattle Cossacks stunt show, indoor swap meet, biker bar, gas giveaway and more. Cash only. Friday, 3-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $12.

Northwest Gold and Prospectors Show – Featuring gold and silver jewelry, dredge equipment, door prizes, rock hound and prospecting supplies, raffle prizes, metal detectors, sluice boxes, vendors and more. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $5 general admission; free children 12 and younger. (208) 765-4969.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – 17th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Coeur d’ Alene. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Free.

“Suds and Science Seminar Series: From Genes to Genomes” – The Golden Handle Project hosts Dr. Ravnan as she describes the journey “From Genes to Genomes” in the clinical genetics lab, highlighting exciting new technologies and the challenges in translating these advances into better patient care. Saturday, 7-8 p.m. Golden Handle Project, 111 S. Cedar St. $8. (509) 868-0264.

Shamrock Shuffle – 5k race. Visit runsignup.com/race/wa/spokane/shamrockshuffle22 for more details. Sunday, 7 a.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $40-$65. (509) 625-6601.

BarkBeiner – Friendly dog-racing competition. For more details, visit spokanenordic.org/barkerbeiner. Sunday, 11 a.m. Selkirk Lodge, Mt. Spokane State Park, 29500 N. Mt. Spokane Park Drive, Mead. $20. (509) 238-4258.

Sunset Snowshoe Tour – Snowshoe through Mt. Spokane State Park with guides, gear and transportation provided. Register at bit.ly/3pN8ehP. Sunday, 5-8 p.m. Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park, 29500 N. Mt. Spokane Park Drive, Mead. $29. (509) 238-2220.

Tea Blending With Brambleberry Cottage – Learn how to blend your own tea using materials provided. Supplies available for registered participants. Register at scld.org. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Big Horn Outdoor Adventure Show – Sponsored by the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council. Cutting-edge gear and more for fishing and boating, shooting sports, hunting and backpacking. More than 300 exhibitors with seminars, demonstrations and the most current information for outdoor enthusiasts. Wednesday-March 18, noon-8p.m. March 19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and March 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit bighornshow.com for details and themed nights. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10.