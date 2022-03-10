This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

2. “One Italian Summer: A Novel,” Rebecca Serle (Atria)

3. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake (Tor)

4. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2),” Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “The Club: A Novel,” Ellery Lloyd (Harper)

6. “Abandoned in Death,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

7. “Phantom Game (A GhostWalker Novel Book 18),” Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. “The Maid: A Novel,” Nita Prose (Ballantine)

9. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

10. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

Nonfiction

1. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond,” Stephen Perrine and Heidi Skolnik (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Undistracted: Capture Your Purpose. Rediscover Your Joy.,” Bob Goff(Thomas Nelson)

3. “The Way Forward: Master Life’s Toughest Battles and Create Your Lasting Legacy,” Robert O’Neill and Dakota Meyer (Dey Street)

4. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” Peter Schweizer (Harper)

5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

6. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir,” Bob Odenkirk (Random House)

7. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love,” Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts,” Daniel Holzman and Matt Rodbard (Harper Wave)

9. “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior,” Ric Prado (St. Martin’s)

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits with Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction”by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)