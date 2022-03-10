What’s Worth Watching: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Central Park,’ ‘Waking Ned Devine’ and ‘Derry Girls’

With the second World War just behind them, Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a British Army nurse, and her husband Frank, an MI6 officer and historian, head to Scotland to celebrate a “second honeymoon” in “Outlander” (2014). But one day, on a walk through the highlands, Claire stumbles through a portal and finds herself stuck in 1743.

Disoriented and suddenly alone outside her time, Claire meets and – to survive – marries Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a Scots warrior with a difficult past and a heart of gold. Based on the book series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, the sixth season of “Outlander” is available on Starz.

‘Central Park’ (2020)

“Central Park” follows Owen Tillerman (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his family through their unconventional (and rather musical) daily life, most of which is spent in the titular park, which Owen manages. Returning for a second season, the series also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn and Stanley Tucci.

“Central Park” is available on AppleTV+.

‘Waking Ned Devine’ (1998)

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, here’s a film worthy of an annual rewatch. When the residents of Tulaigh Mhór, an Irish town of 52, discover that the latest winner of the national lottery is among them, the hunt begins. The winner, Ned Devine, is found dead of an excitement-induced heart attack with the ticket still in his hand.

Ned has died without claiming the winnings, so if the lottery officials discover his death, the nearly 7 million pound (or approximately $9,217,740) jackpot will be lost. To prevent this, the villagers concoct an elaborate ruse in hopes of sharing the winnings among themselves. “Waking Ned Devine” is available on Hulu and Apple TV.

‘Derry Girls’ (2018)

Nearing the tail end of “The Troubles,” an ethno-nationalist period of conflict in Northern Ireland, a group of mischievous high school friends in Derry – Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) – attempt to navigate through their teen years at a Catholic girls secondary school.

“Derry Girls” is available on Netflix.