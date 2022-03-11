100 years ago in Washington: A Prohibition leader warned of a new moonshine scam, and the ‘king of the Spokane dope peddlers’ wanted a new trial

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The region’s federal Prohibition director said that bootleggers were defrauding their customers by labeling homemade corn moonshine as genuine “bottled-in-bond” Scotch whisky.

“Many a Washington drinker who gloats over a prize quart and calls in his friends to help him ‘kill’ some real old Scotch or bourbon whisky, is the victim of a gang that is using a counterfeit revenue stamp and putting imitation labels on stuff fresh from a still,” he said.

That wasn’t the only ruse. They were also getting whisky from Japan and labeling it “mellow Kentucky bourbon, aged in wood.”

From the convict beat: Napoleon Hendershott, “deposed king of the Spokane dope peddlers,” requested a new trial in a motion filed from his cell on McNeil Island.

He also wanted to be set free pending a second trial.

His motion alleged that the federal courts never had jurisdiction. A court date was set for a hearing on the motion.

From the juvenile beat: Spokane police arrested one more boy and two more girls in conjunction with a wild, four-day liquor-fueled “orgy.” That brought the total number of arrests to 13.

Most of those arrested were of high school age, although apparently only one actually attended a local high school.

Also on this date

(From Associated Press)

1945: During World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved). Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of German facilities that could fall into Allied hands in his so-called “Nero Decree,” which was largely disregarded.