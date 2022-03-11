Here’s a look at local numbers
UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.
There are 57 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .
The Panhandle Health District reported 338 new cases, but most of these are backlogged cases being processed.
The district still has 2,220 additional backlogged cases to work through.
PHD also reported two additional deaths; there have been 929 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.
There are 45 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
