Here’s a look at local numbers

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (HOGP)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.

There are 57 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District reported 338 new cases, but most of these are backlogged cases being processed.

The district still has 2,220 additional backlogged cases to work through.

PHD also reported two additional deaths; there have been 929 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 45 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

